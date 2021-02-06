Butler posted 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-8 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block across 26 minutes in Friday's win over the Wizards.
Butler might have posted his lowest scoring output since returning from a 10-game absence between Jan. 12 and Jan. 28, but he's been a stat-stuffing machine during that four-game stretch. Butler is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game during his last four contests.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Fires up team-high 25•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: No minutes restriction Saturday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Cleared to return Saturday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Hopeful to return Saturday•