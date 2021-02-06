Butler posted 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-8 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block across 26 minutes in Friday's win over the Wizards.

Butler might have posted his lowest scoring output since returning from a 10-game absence between Jan. 12 and Jan. 28, but he's been a stat-stuffing machine during that four-game stretch. Butler is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game during his last four contests.