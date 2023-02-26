Butler ended with 28 points (6-8 FG, 16-20 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Hornets.

Butler is one of the best players in the league when it comes to drawing fouls and finding a way to get to the free throw line, and he showed that again here with 20 trips to the charity stripe. He was efficient from the field and posted a solid all-around line as well, and he has shown the ability to post strong fantasy lines even in games when he's not the go-to player on offense. He's averaging 21.4 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in February.