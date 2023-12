Butler amassed 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 116-114 victory over Charlotte.

Butler was sharp at the free-throw line and efficient overall as part of a well-rounded performance. Averaging 21.9 points across 19 games this season, Butler is attempting a career-high 52.1 percent of his shots in the midrange, connecting on a league-average 40.1 percent of such attempts.