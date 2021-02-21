Butler produced 24 points (8-20 FG, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 win over the Lakers.

Although the Laker defense managed to end Butler's triple-doubles streak, he still turned in a substantial performance. LeBron James kept the pressure on, but Butler overcame his 12 missed shots with apt defensive play iff the glass.