Butler produced 24 points (8-20 FG, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 win over the Lakers.
Although the Laker defense managed to end Butler's triple-doubles streak, he still turned in a substantial performance. LeBron James kept the pressure on, but Butler overcame his 12 missed shots with apt defensive play iff the glass.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Logs third-straight triple-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Puts up another triple-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Notches triple-double in loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Triple-double in victory•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears triple-double•