Butler left Friday's game early due to a sprained ankle, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Butler suffered the injury in the first quarter and tried playing through it, but he ultimately ended up exiting by the fourth quarter. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but Monday's tilt against the Timberwolves is certainly in question. If he does have to miss any time, some combination of Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus and Caleb Martin would presumably take on his minutes.