Heat's Jimmy Butler: Starting Monday

Butler (ankle) is starting Monday against the Magic.

Butler sprained his ankle during Friday's loss to the Clippers, but he's been cleared to play Monday after getting through warmups with no issues. Over 10 games this month, Butler is averaging 18.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.3 minutes.

