Butler (ankle) will start Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

The 31-year-old was considered questionable for Wednesday after suffering an ankle sprain during Tuesday's win over Cleveland, but he's good to go in Memphis. Butler is averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 assists, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.4 steals while shooting 60.5 percent from the field over the past five games.