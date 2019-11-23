Heat's Jimmy Butler: Stat stuffing special in victory

Butler finished with 27 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls.

Butler continued on his merry way Friday, scoring a game-high 27 points to go with another four steals. Butler has been incredible for the Heat who currently occupy the second spot in the Eastern Conference. He is putting up strong numbers across the board despite shooting just 44 percent from the field. The will travel to Philadelphia for an enticing matchup against the 76ers. This will be a great test for the Heat whose last five victories have come against sub-500 teams.