Heat's Jimmy Butler: Stat stuffing special in victory
Butler finished with 27 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls.
Butler continued on his merry way Friday, scoring a game-high 27 points to go with another four steals. Butler has been incredible for the Heat who currently occupy the second spot in the Eastern Conference. He is putting up strong numbers across the board despite shooting just 44 percent from the field. The will travel to Philadelphia for an enticing matchup against the 76ers. This will be a great test for the Heat whose last five victories have come against sub-500 teams.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...