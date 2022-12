Butler (knee/illness) is now considered doubtful to suit up Tuesday versus the Bulls.

Butler has gone from probable to questionable and now to doubtful leading up to the opening tip, so it seems fairly safe to assume the Heat will be without the star forward Tuesday. Assuming he sits, Butler will join Kyle Lowry (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Caleb Martin (ankle) on the sidelines, leaving plenty of minutes for the likes of Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith.