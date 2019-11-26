Heat's Jimmy Butler: Status uncertain due to illness
Butler may not travel with the team for Wednesday's game in Houston due to illness, Manny Navarro of The Athletic reports.
Butler played a key role in Monday's win over the Hornets, but he may be unavailable for Wednesday's tilt after falling ill. The team should shed more light on his availability in the near future.
