Butler (foot) remains on track to play in Monday's game against Indiana, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Butler went through practice on Sunday and, while he's still listed as questionable, all signs are pointing toward the All-Star wing returning to action after a pair of missed games due to a sore foot. If that is, indeed, the case, Butler will be set for a rematch against the Pacers, with whom he had a contentious episode during their last meeting back in January. In that game, Butler had several confrontations with T.J. Warren, who was eventually ejected for directing a profane gesture toward Butler.