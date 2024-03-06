Butler ended with 26 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 win over the Pistons.

Butler has made it a point of emphasis over his last two appearances to get to the charity stripe and has made 21 of his 23 free throw attempts over that span. Butler has been getting his team involved lately, registering six or more assists in six of his last seven games. He's averaged 25.8 points on 54.8 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.2 steals over 34.6 minutes per game over his last five contests.