Butler posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pacers.

Butler is one the league's premier two-way players and that ability was in full display Wednesday, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while ending as the Heat's second-best scorer. Butler has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 14 games, and even though this wasn't his finest scoring performance, he still delivered strong value due to his contributions across the board.