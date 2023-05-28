Butler totaled 24 points (5-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 47 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler labored offensively for much of the game, but as usual, he picked up his play in the fourth and nearly willed Miami to a Game 6 victory. The superstar forward has averaged 24.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals thus far in the Eastern Conference Finals, but he may need to submit a signature, career-defining performance in Game 7 if Miami is going defeat Boston on the road.