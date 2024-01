Butler closed with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-87 loss to Orlando.

Butler was strong from deep in Sunday's blowout loss, connecting on a trio of threes while ending as one of two Heat players with 15 or more points. Butler tied a season-high in threes made, now having recorded three threes in three games.