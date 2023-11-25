Butler supplied 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 100-98 loss to New York.

Butler led all Miami players in scoring and threes made while ending perfect from the free throw line in a team-leading 37 minutes of action. Butler posted his highest point total in his last three outings, having recorded 20 or more points in seven outings this season. He also tallied his third game of the season with a perfect mark from the free throw line.