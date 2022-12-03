Butler closed Friday's 120-116 overtime victory over Boston with 25 points (12-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes.

Butler returned to the floor Friday after a seven-game hiatus due to a knee injury. He came out strong in the first half, scoring 15 points and making seven of his 10 shot attempts. He was less efficient as a scorer in the second half but made both his shots in overtime as Miami pulled out the victory. The 15 rebounds were his most in a game since the 2019-20 season.