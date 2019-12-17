Heat's Jimmy Butler: Strong showing despite defeat
Butler had 25 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the Grizzlies.
Butler was efficient offensively, earning no shortage of trips to the charity stripe while nearing a double-double. Having delivered a dud in his first matchup against his most recent former team (76ers), he'll look to make a statement in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
