Heat's Jimmy Butler: Strong showing in Thursday's win
Butler contributed 23 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 win over the Magic.
Butler was in attack mode offensively while turning in an extremely well-rounded stat line, including contributions in every category except threes. After suffering a slight drop-off in production last year with the 76ers, Butler seems set to significantly improve his per-game averages in 2019-20.
