Butler posted 23 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 win over Golden State.

Butler shot just 35.3 percent from the floor during Tuesday's victory, but he had plenty of shot volume and topped 20 points for the fifth time over the first eight games of the season. He was also productive as a distributor, matching his season-high mark in assists. Although he's been inefficient from the floor at times to begin the year, the 33-year-old is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 35.5 minutes per game.