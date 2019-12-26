Heat's Jimmy Butler: Strong two-way effort Monday

Butler posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 107-104 victory over the Jazz.

Butler bounced back in the scoring column Monday after posting a combined 23 points across his prior two outings. His two-way ability has been on display all season. Butler has posted at least 20 points in 17 games, and he racked up at least two steals in eight of those matchups. He's currently on pace to set career highs in rebounds (6.5), assists (6.6) and steals (2.1).