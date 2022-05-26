Butler supplied 13 points (4-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 93-80 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler stated after Monday's loss that his ailing knee wasn't responsible for his struggles in that contest, but it seems logical that the injury is at least partly holding him back after the star forward put up another poor shooting line in Game 5. Butler has shot a troubling 7-for-32 (21.9 percent) over the past two contests, which the Heat have dropped to fall behind 3-2 in the series. He opened the semifinals by scoring 70 points across his first two games but has averaged just 9.0 points over the subsequent three matchups.