Heat's Jimmy Butler: Struggles against Denver

Butler finished with 16 points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven boards, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Butler struggled to find his stroke against the Nuggets, but managed to get to the line enough to generate much needed points for his team on a night when offense was hard to come by for the Heat. Butler was limited by a foot injury to start the season but has now appeared in back-to-back games, leading to hope that the injury is fully behind him and he can return to the dominant player the Heat envisioned when they brought him in this summer. Miami plays Phoenix on Thursday.