Butler contributed 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to the Kings.

No one can deny how impactful Butler can be when he's at his best, but the veteran forward has had his fair share of struggles so far this season, and most of those woes have come as a scorer. Even though this was the first time in which he couldn't reach the 15-point mark, it's also worth noting that he's now failed to reach the 20-point plateau in three of his last six games. Plus, the four field goals he made Saturday were a season-low mark for him. Expect the veteran forward to try to bounce back when the Heat take on the Warriors next Tuesday.