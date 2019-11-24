Heat's Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Saturday's loss

Butler had 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the 76ers.

Butler finished with more field goal attempts than points, struggling in his first matchup versus his most recent former team. It was the second night of a back-to-back road set and the 76ers are one of the league's better defensive clubs. Butler will look to bounce back during Monday's meeting with the Hornets.