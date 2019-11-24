Heat's Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Saturday's loss
Butler had 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the 76ers.
Butler finished with more field goal attempts than points, struggling in his first matchup versus his most recent former team. It was the second night of a back-to-back road set and the 76ers are one of the league's better defensive clubs. Butler will look to bounce back during Monday's meeting with the Hornets.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Stat stuffing special in victory•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Thrives despite shooting struggles•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nabs second double-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Good to go Saturday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable Saturday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Logs 20 points, 13 dimes in win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...