Butler produced six points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Monday's 102-82 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler exited Game 3 early with a knee injury, but he was able to recover well enough to start Monday. However, the veteran forward didn't come anywhere near his usual level of production, going 3-for-14 from the field en route to only six points -- the fewest he has scored since going 2-for-14 and producing six points March 2 against Milwaukee. Butler's ailing knee may have contributed to the poor performance, though he wasn't using it as an excuse after the game, stating, "I'm straight. No excuses for how I played. It's got nothing to do with my knee. I've just got to be better -- I will be better. I'm not too worried about it," per Coley Harvey of ESPN.