Butler posted 17 points (4-22 FG, 2-9 3 Pt, 7-10 FT) across 46 minutes in Saturday's 109-107 OT loss to the Bucks.

Perhaps it was his recurring back issue that contributed to his errant shooting, but he'll have to rectify the problem if the Heat hope to take down the Bucks for the second consecutive season. If Butler had only been more accurate, the game could have swung solidly in Miami's favor, but the Heat's paltry 36.4 percent from the floor proved to be the difference-maker. Butler was able to muster a double-double with efficient secondary production, but he needs to shake off some rust in his shooting stroke.