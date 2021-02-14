Butler produced 15 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-12 FG), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 112-94 loss to the Jazz.

Butler's shot went cold after a masterful triple-double against Houston, but his appearances at the charity stripe and a collection of numbers in secondary categories helped salvage his fantasy totals. It's a bit of a dip for Butler after racking up four straight wins. During that streak, he came close to averaging a triple double with 21 points, nine rebounds and 9.5 assists.