Butler provided 15 points (3-11 FG, 9-9 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Monday's 108-94 win over the Thunder.

Although Butler distinguished himself with nine assists, it was an otherwise mediocre night, and his supporting cast overshadowed him in the lopsided win. Despite the poor night of shooting, Butler's a nightly double-double threat and enjoying an excellent February. Over 11 games this month, he's averaging 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists.