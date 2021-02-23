Butler provided 15 points (3-11 FG, 9-9 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Monday's 108-94 win over the Thunder.
Although Butler distinguished himself with nine assists, it was an otherwise mediocre night, and his supporting cast overshadowed him in the lopsided win. Despite the poor night of shooting, Butler's a nightly double-double threat and enjoying an excellent February. Over 11 games this month, he's averaging 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Solid line in narrow win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Logs third-straight triple-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Puts up another triple-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Notches triple-double in loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Triple-double in victory•