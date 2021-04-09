Butler delivered 28 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Butler has scored 28 points in back-to-back contests and continues to excel on the offensive end of the court for Miami, as he has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven contests since missing the March 25 matchup against the Trail Blazers due to illness. The veteran forward is one of the Heat's go-to players on offense but also contributes steadily in other categories, so he possesses a decent floor on most nights.