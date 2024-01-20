Butler had 25 points (8-10 FG, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks.

Butler bounced back from his 16-point outing against the Raptors on Jan. 17, and he delivered another all-around showing despite the fact the Heat came up short from beating the Hawks. Butler seems to be leaving the injury woes behind him, as recent issues made him miss all but one of Miami's 12 games between Dec. 20 and Jan. 14. He's averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game since his return to the hardwood three games ago.