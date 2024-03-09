Butler ended with 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 107-100 loss to the Thunder.

The Heat came up short and suffered a seven-point loss to the Thunder, but Butler was impressive on both ends of the court and finished just two assists away from recording a triple-double. Butler has been outstanding since the end of the All-Star break, missing just one game and averaging a robust stat line of 23.3 points, 6.6 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.