Butler went for 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and a block in 45 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss against the Lakers in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Butler was unable to have the same impact he had in Game 5, where he finished with a triple-double, although the star forward was Miami's most impactful player during the Finals. In fact, he paced the Heat in points (22.2), assists (6.0) and steals (2.0) per game during the team's entire playoff run.