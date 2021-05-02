Butler had 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's win over Cleveland.

Butler failed to surpass the 15-point mark for the first time since April 14, but he still produced a solid stat line due to his contributions in other categories -- though that has been a trend for the veteran forward this season. If there's one area where Butler must improve, however, that's their three-point shooting since he's gone eight straight games without nailing an attempt from beyond the arc.