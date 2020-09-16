Butler registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's Game 1 overtime win over the Celtics.

Butler is yet to surpass the 20-point plateau in any of his last three games -- something he did four times in his first seven playoff contests -- but he is also providing enough value with his contributions across the board, as he has recorded at least five rebounds and/or at least five assists in each of his last five playoff contests. His ability to stuff the stat sheet while scoring at a high level makes him a valuable fantasy option regardless of the format. For what is worth, Butler is averaging 21.6 points per game, which is a step forward compared to the 19.9 points per game he averaged during the regular season.