Butler ended Sunday's 115-91 victory over the Hawks with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

Butler is one of the best all-around forwards in The Association and he showed it in this game, as he made his presence felt on both ends of the court on a steady basis. He's also carrying the same momentum he had when the regular season ended, as he's now scored at least 20 points in each of his last six appearances dating all the way back to March 28.