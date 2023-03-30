Butler closed Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.

Butler wasn't particularly inefficient in his return to action; he just didn't attempt many shots and tallied his fewest free-throw attempts since Feb. 2. He had finished with 15 or more points in 22 games prior to Wednesday, averaging 24.8 points, 6.0 boards, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks over that span, so it's safe to assume Butler has some better nights ahead as the regular season winds down.