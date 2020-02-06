Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Suffers shoulder strain

Butler was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Th 30-year-old exited during the third quarter and won't end up retaking the court, finishing the contest with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, leaving Butler's availability for Friday's game at Sacramento up in the air.

