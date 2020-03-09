Heat's Jimmy Butler: Suffers toe injury Sunday
Butler left Sunday's game against the Wizards with a left toe injury and did not return, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The injury limited Butler to 24 minutes before he departed for good in the fourth quarter. Butler finished with just nine points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT) and one steal. Consider him day-to-day until the Heat, who play next on Wednesday against Charlotte, say otherwise. Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Butler had the toe wrapped and taped in the locker room after the game.
