Butler (rest) was left off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In game versus the Hawks.

Butler will return to the lineup after missing the Heat's regular-season finale for rest purposes. The star forward will almost certainly replace Haywood Highsmith in the starting five Tuesday. Butler is averaging 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes across his previous two games against Atlanta this season.