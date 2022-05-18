Butler ended with 41 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 17-18 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and four steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler was aggressive early and often, earning 18 trips to the free-throw line en route to his third game of the playoffs with at least 40 points. The All-Star forward was also a menace on defense, registering four steals for the second time during the postseason and blocking a season-high three shots. Miami will likely need another dominating performance from Butler in Game 2 if they hope to head to Boston with a 2-0 advantage.