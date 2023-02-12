Butler finished with 22 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 107-103 overtime win over the Magic.

As per usual, Butler provided little or no production in terms of three-pointers, but his exceptional showing from the line to go along with contributions in just about every category enabled him to finish with another strong fantasy line. Perhaps most noteworthy was the fact that Butler played on both ends of the Friday and Saturday back-to-back set, marking the eighth consecutive game in which the oft-fragile forward has played. He's averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks over that eight-game stretch while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the charity stripe.