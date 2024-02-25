The NBA suspended Butler on Sunday for one game without pay for instigating and engaging in an on-court altercation during Friday's win over the Pelicans. He'll serve the suspension during Monday's matchup in Sacramento.

Butler, Naji Marshall and Nikola Jovic have each been suspended for one game, while Thomas Bryant and Jose Alvarado will miss three contests for their involvement in the incident. Butler's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Portland, while Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin are candidates for increased roles versus the Kings.