Miami will suspend Butler for two games, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

According to Charania, Butler missed a team flight Wednesday, so the Heat will respond with a two-game suspension that will force him to miss Thursday's game against the Bucks and Saturday's game against the Nets. Miami will return home to face the Magic on Monday, but there's no telling what will happen with Butler by then. Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez could be more involved for the Heat in the meantime.