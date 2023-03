Butler is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta with right knee soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler is at risk of sitting out Saturday's closing end of a back-to-back set after having not missed a game since Jan. 24. He has appeared in both legs of four of the Heat's nine back-to-back sets so far this season. If he were to miss, Caleb Martin and Max Strus would be in line for larger workloads.