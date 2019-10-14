Heat's Jimmy Butler: Taken off injury report

Butler (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report prior to Monday's exhibition against Atlanta.

Butler was held out of Wednesday's matchup due to an illness, though he's seemingly returned to health after being removed from the team's official injury report. In his lone preseason matchup, he put up 10 points and snagged three boards while dishing out five dimes.

