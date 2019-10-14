Heat's Jimmy Butler: Taken off injury report
Butler (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report prior to Monday's exhibition against Atlanta.
Butler was held out of Wednesday's matchup due to an illness, though he's seemingly returned to health after being removed from the team's official injury report. In his lone preseason matchup, he put up 10 points and snagged three boards while dishing out five dimes.
More News
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times