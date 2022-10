Butler tallied 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Butler has a habit of letting his teammates take over the scoring load in certain games, which tends to hurt his scoring volume. However, Butler fills the stat sheet in all categories and is elite at drawing fouls. Butler has averaged at least twenty points, five rebounds and five assists over the past two seasons.