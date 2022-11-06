Butler (hip) took part in practice Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

After missing the last two games due to left hip tightness, Butler looks as though he might have a chance at making it back for Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. The 33-year-old is having a strong start to the season with averages of 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 35.5 minutes per contest, but durability remains a concern for Butler. He hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2018-19.