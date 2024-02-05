Butler provided 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the Clippers.

The 34-year-old led the Heat in scoring as he topped 20 points for the fifth straight game. Butler has looked good since returning from a toe injury in mid-January, averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 threes over the last 11 games while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor and a jaw-dropping 58.3 percent (14-for-24) from beyond the arc.