Butler contributed 25 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Butler led the way for the Heat in the blowout loss in Game 2. After playing a massive 43 minutes in Game 1, Butler understandably saw fewer minutes as the Heat didn't have an answer for the scoring barrage that the Bucks displayed. The talented forward also saw his shot attempts decrease, as he took 27 shots in Game 1 and only 12 in Game 2. Butler and the Heat will look to put this disappointing performance behind them as the series shifts to Miami for Game 3.